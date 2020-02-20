KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Waste Management in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,512 shares of company stock worth $11,307,712. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,226 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.