Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issued By Piper Sandler

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of PACW opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.