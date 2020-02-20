Brokers Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AUY. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.94. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

