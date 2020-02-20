Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

