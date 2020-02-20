Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Nucor by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 196,081 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Nucor by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,731,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

