Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NUE)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Nucor by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 196,081 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Nucor by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,731,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Earnings History and Estimates for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Basf Given a €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Basf Given a €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci a €116.00 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci a €116.00 Price Target
UBS Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Alstom
UBS Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Alstom
Canopy Rivers Price Target Cut to C$4.25
Canopy Rivers Price Target Cut to C$4.25
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Electromed, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Electromed, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. Reduced by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. Reduced by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report