Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WES opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

