Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BRMK opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 52.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

