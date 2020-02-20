U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.33. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $102.92 and a 1 year high of $148.48.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $46,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,476 shares of company stock valued at $399,450. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

