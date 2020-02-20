B2Gold (BTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 106.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.84. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.01.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$145,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,343.82. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,155,000. Insiders have sold a total of 239,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,975 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTO shares. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.73.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

