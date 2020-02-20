KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STLD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of STLD opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

