Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CWK opened at $19.14 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,843.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

