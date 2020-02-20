Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Jernigan Capital Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:JCAP)

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 53.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $176,857. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

