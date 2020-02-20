Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Jernigan Capital Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:JCAP)

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 53.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $176,857. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

