Servicemaster Global (SERV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Servicemaster Global to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SERV. TheStreet downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

