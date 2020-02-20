Harsco (HSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HSC opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.26. Harsco has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

