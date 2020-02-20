Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Watsco Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $169.95 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $136.45 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Watsco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 98.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

