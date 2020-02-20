Brokers Set Expectations for EXACT Sciences Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for EXACT Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.

EXAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -140.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

