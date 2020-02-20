Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $153.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.