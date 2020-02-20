Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $164.42 and last traded at $163.98, with a volume of 5487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.35.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.73.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,354,000 after buying an additional 273,314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

