Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $124.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Waste Management traded as high as $125.91 and last traded at $125.83, with a volume of 9293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,712 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. King Wealth grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

