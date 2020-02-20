AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $222.00 to $235.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $228.15 and last traded at $227.17, with a volume of 18655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.53.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.32 and a 200-day moving average of $213.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

