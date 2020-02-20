Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,550. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Severn Trent traded as high as GBX 2,669 ($35.11) and last traded at GBX 2,659 ($34.98), with a volume of 49761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,575 ($33.87).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SVT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Severn Trent to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,920 ($25.26) to GBX 2,320 ($30.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,306.60 ($30.34).

In other news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,561.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,289.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

