Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.52. Transocean shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 25,104,600 shares changing hands.

The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 234.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 676.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

