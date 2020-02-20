AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $47.85. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 3,927,800 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

