Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Trading Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares dropped 5.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $50.29 and last traded at $50.94, approximately 2,072,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 931,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

Specifically, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,360 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $6,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

