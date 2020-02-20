Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price rose 7.3% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $729.00 to $928.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $860.00 and last traded at $858.40, approximately 16,367,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 22,767,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $800.03.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.47.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total transaction of $5,725,614.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,673 shares of company stock worth $7,498,677 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

