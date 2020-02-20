Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Price Up 13.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.87, 294,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 179,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Specifically, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,762,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Frank bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AQB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 406,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

