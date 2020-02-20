Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Price Up 13.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.87, 294,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 179,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Specifically, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,762,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Frank bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AQB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 406,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synopsys Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
Synopsys Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
Waste Management Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Waste Management Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
AvalonBay Communities Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
AvalonBay Communities Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
Severn Trent Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Severn Trent Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Transocean Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Transocean Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
AstraZeneca Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement
AstraZeneca Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report