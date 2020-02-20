Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 4773044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

