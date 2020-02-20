Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $121.55, but opened at $122.80. Expedia Group shares last traded at $121.70, with a volume of 200,090 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,438,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,210,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 494,415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,896 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.