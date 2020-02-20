Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Trading Up 2.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $22.67, approximately 5,388,405 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,672,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Pi Financial downgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,573 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $2,005,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

