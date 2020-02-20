United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 900 to GBX 1,100. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Utilities Group traded as high as GBX 1,047 ($13.77) and last traded at GBX 1,036.50 ($13.63), with a volume of 2316422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 965.89 ($12.71).

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total transaction of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 989.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 877.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

