United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 900 to GBX 1,100. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Utilities Group traded as high as GBX 1,047 ($13.77) and last traded at GBX 1,036.50 ($13.63), with a volume of 2316422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 965.89 ($12.71).

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total transaction of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 989.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 877.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

