Vodafone Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 23,357 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,113% compared to the average daily volume of 1,925 call options.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Cfra dropped their target price on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.