Vodafone Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 23,357 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,113% compared to the average daily volume of 1,925 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Cfra dropped their target price on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

