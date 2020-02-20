Wingstop Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,803 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 961% compared to the typical daily volume of 170 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of WING opened at $98.75 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

