Autohome Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,563 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

Shares of ATHM opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Autohome has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $117.99.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 768.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

