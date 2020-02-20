Bristol-Myers Squibb Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BMY)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 94,681 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 776% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,811 put options.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.71 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

