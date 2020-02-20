Concho Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,452 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 957% compared to the average daily volume of 705 call options.

Concho Resources stock opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 272.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth about $5,454,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.11.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

