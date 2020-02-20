Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 35,696 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,304% compared to the average daily volume of 1,485 call options.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

NYSE:EXC opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. Exelon has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

