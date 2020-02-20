Fiverr International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 930 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 803% compared to the typical volume of 103 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 109,274 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 384,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Fiverr International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

NYSE FVRR opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

