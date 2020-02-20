Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Franklin Street Properties Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,010 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 881% compared to the typical volume of 103 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

FSP opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 377,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 183,149 shares during the period.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

