Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,499 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 777% compared to the typical volume of 171 put options.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vistra Energy has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

