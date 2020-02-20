CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $176.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH traded as high as $166.85 and last traded at $166.25, with a volume of 41095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.21.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCI. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.32.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

