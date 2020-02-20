Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 2360056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

