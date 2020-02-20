NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $77.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. NorthWestern traded as high as $80.41 and last traded at $80.41, with a volume of 32616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,764,000 after buying an additional 215,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 12,562.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 123.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 185,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,034,000 after acquiring an additional 138,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NorthWestern by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.25%.

NorthWestern Company Profile (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

