Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $430.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adobe traded as high as $384.34 and last traded at $382.77, with a volume of 135834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $378.85.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.08.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.20. The firm has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

