Investors Buy High Volume of Triumph Group Call Options (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 962 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,503% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Triumph Group by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE TGI opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.