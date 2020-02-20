Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 11866615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

GRPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Groupon by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after buying an additional 297,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,601 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 178,625 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Groupon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 366,579 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

