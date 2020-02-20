Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 708 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,187% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Leidos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS opened at $120.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

