Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating on the stock. Dominion Energy traded as high as $89.20 and last traded at $89.06, with a volume of 44010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.98.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after buying an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $507,724,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 86.56%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

