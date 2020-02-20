Martin Palmer Buys 10 Shares of M&G Plc (LON:VTY) Stock

M&G Plc (LON:VTY) insider Martin Palmer acquired 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($19.21) per share, with a total value of £146 ($192.05).

Martin Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Martin Palmer bought 11 shares of M&G stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,317 ($17.32) per share, with a total value of £144.87 ($190.57).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,478 ($19.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.52. M&G Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 996.50 ($13.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,431 ($18.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($18.15) target price (up previously from GBX 1,170 ($15.39)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,428 ($18.78).

