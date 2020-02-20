SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Acquires £150.88 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Nick Maddock acquired 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($198.47).
Nick Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Nick Maddock bought 157 shares of SIG stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.15 ($196.20).
Shares of SHI opened at GBX 89.10 ($1.17) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.08 million and a PE ratio of 127.29. SIG plc has a one year low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.95.
SIG Company Profile
SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.
