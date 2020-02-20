J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Su Cacioppo Acquires 10 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Su Cacioppo bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,529 ($20.11) per share, for a total transaction of £152.90 ($201.13).

LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,538 ($20.23) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,579.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,553.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.